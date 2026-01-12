John Lydon again revealed as 'Masked Singer' ﻿competitor

John Lydon of Public Image Ltd performs live on stage during their This Is Not The Last Tour at Parr Hall. (Andy Von Pip/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

John Lydon has now been part of The Masked Singer on both sides of the Atlantic.

The former Sex Pistols frontman was revealed as the Yak character on the latest episode of the U.K. edition of the reality singing competition show, in which participants perform while hidden behind elaborate masks. His stint comes five years after he competed on the U.S. Masked Singer in 2021 as the Jester.

Despite being eliminated from The Masked Singer for a second time, Lydon seems to be taking it all in stride.

"John's got the sad sack yak off his back," reads a post to his Facebook page. "Now he's off to record the new [Public Image Ltd] album!"

The Pistols, meanwhile, reunited in 2024 with original members Steve Jones, Glen Matlock and Paul Cook alongside singer Frank Carter in place of Lydon, who's dismissed the reformed band as "karaoke."

