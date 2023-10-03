John Mayer on the future of Dead & Company: “Everyone has it in their hearts to keep playing”

Dead & Company wrapped what they said will be their final tour back in July, but it sounds like this won't be the last time we hear from the band.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, John Mayer said he believes the group, which also consists of Grateful Dead's Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, along with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, will play again.

When asked about the chances of him going on the road with Dead & Company again, Mayer suggested that the words "on the road" were the issue. “We will play shows," he said. "I have to believe we love this music so much we’re gonna play shows.”

He added, “We just are trying to figure out what that looks like for the future, but everyone has it in their hearts to keep playing.”

And while there are no plans just yet, host Andy Cohen offered a suggestion, which Mayer seems to be all for. "Two weeks at the Sphere," Cohen said, referring to the state-of-the-art venue U2 just opened in Las Vegas, with Mayer nodding along at the possibility.

