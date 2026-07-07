John Mellencamp invites fans to open rehearsal for Dancing Words tour

John Mellencamp is set to launch his Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits, and he’s giving fans in his home state a chance to get a preview of his upcoming shows.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has invited Indiana residents to come check out an open rehearsal at the Ford Center in Evansville on Wednesday from 5 p.m. CT to 9 p.m. CT.

The rehearsal is free, although in order to gain entry fans are asked to bring nonperishable items to donate to the Evansville Rescue Mission.

Tickets will be handed out on a first-come basis, with doors opening at 4:45 p.m. CT.

Mellencamp kicks off the Dancing Words Tour on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, wrapping Aug. 12 in Mountain View, California.

When he announced the tour in January, Mellencamp promised fans he’ll be playing a set filled with hits, including "Jack and Diane," "Hurts So Good," "Small Town" and "Pink Houses." He's also promising to break out tracks he hasn’t performed live in nearly a decade, like "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock)," "I Need a Lover," "Wild Night" and "Ain't Even Done With the Night."

A complete list of dates can be found at Mellencamp.com.

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