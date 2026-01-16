John Mellencamp jukebox musical to get world premiere in October

John Mellencamp performs in concert during the 40th Farm Aid at Huntington Bank Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

A new jukebox musical featuring the music of John Mellencamp is set to make its world premiere in Maine this fall.

Small Town, directed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, will stage its first performances at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Ogunquit, Maine, from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1.

The musical, with a book by Naomi Wallace, follows star-crossed lovers Jack and Diane. It features iconic songs from Mellencamp's catalog, including "Jack and Diane," "Hurts So Good," "Lonely Ol' Night" and "Small Town."

So far casting on the musical has not been announced.

"Ogunquit Playhouse has a storied legacy of debuting world and American premieres, and we take immense pride in fostering new works alongside world-class artists," said Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney in a statement. "We cannot wait for our audiences to experience the story of Jack and Diane this October, and to hear Mellencamp's iconic hits reimagined for the stage by this incredible creative team."

Tickets go on sale March 17.

Small Town has been in the works for a long time. Mellencamp hinted about the project in interviews as far back as 2018, with an official announcement in 2019 that the musical was in development.

The news comes just days after Mellencamp announced dates for the Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits, which kicks off July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wraps Aug. 12 in Mountain View, California. A complete list of dates can be found at JohnMellencamp.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.