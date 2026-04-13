John Mellencamp to share insights into his lyrics in new book

John Mellencamp is ready to give fans some insight into his song lyrics.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is releasing the new lyric book John Mellencamp: The Songbook: 50 Years of Song and Poetry on Sept. 29.

According to the description, the book, featuring a foreword by Stephen King, has Mellencamp “opening his archives and tracing his evolution as both a songwriter and poet—spanning every era of his storied career.” It pairs the lyrics to his iconic songs with previously unseen personal photographs, handwritten drafts, notes and more.

John Mellencamp: The Songbook: 50 Years of Song and Poetry is available for preorder now. The rocker and his publisher, Rizzoli New York, plan to donate a portion of the proceeds from presales during the month of April to support Farm Aid. April preorders will also be entered into a raffle for a signed copy of the book.

Next up for Mellencamp, the rocker will launch his Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits on July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The tour will have him playing a set filled with biggest hits, as well as tracks he hasn’t performed live in nearly a decade, like "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock)," "I Need a Lover," "Wild Night" and "Ain't Even Done With the Night."

A complete list of dates can be found at JohnMellencamp.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.