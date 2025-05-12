John Mellencamp teases new album, 'Orphan Train', coming in 2026

John Mellencamp is teasing fans with a new album coming next year.

The rocker shared a clip on Instagram of him reading lyrics to a song called "Eternity," noting it would be featured on his "upcoming 2026 album 'Orphan Train.'"

“There will surely come a time when every crime and every sign of corruption will be washed away and we will join in and share the enlightenment we find there from now until eternity,” John says in the clip. “Our time will slip away and the years and the days like the sun will shine a ray of a little bit of brightness on our face from now until eternity.”

“Eternity, eternity just waiting now for you and for me,” he adds.

Mellencamp didn't give an exact date for the release of Orphan Train. It will be his first album since 2023's Orpheus Descending, which was his 25th studio album.

