John Mellencamp admits he was a bad boyfriend to Meg Ryan

John Mellencamp is giving folks a little insight into what went wrong in his relationship with Meg Ryan.

In an interview with Esquire, Mellencamp admits, "I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for ten years." But, he says, "She doesn't love me so much. She's a great girl. I'm just a s***** boyfriend."

He also recalls a time when they first started dating and tried to step outside their celebrity life, where things are often done for you.

“We were so f****** lost. We didn’t know how to do anything. I’ve never checked out of a hotel by myself,” he shares. “Her and I went to a grocery store, and they wanted our credit card, and we looked at each other and said, 'Here it is,' and they said, 'No, you’ve got to put it in this thing,' and we went, 'Then what happens?’”

He adds, “We laughed at how stupid we are, so hard we cried. I think she’s learned how to do everything, and I’ve learned how to do nothing.”

Mellencamp and Ryan began dating in late 2010. They broke up and got back together several times before confirming their engagement in November 2018. They reportedly broke up for good in October 2019.

