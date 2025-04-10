John Mellencamp making burial plans for daughter Teddi Mellencamp

Rocker John Mellencamp's daughter Teddi Mellencamp is battling stage 4 cancer, and during her Two Ts in a Pod podcast, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that her dad has already made plans for her burial in Indiana.

Teddi explained to co-host Tamra Judge that her dad recently tried calling her multiple times to talk to her about his plans. She said, "Finally I answer, I'm like, 'I'm in the bath. Let me live a little.' He goes, 'I just want to make sure you're going to be in our group family mausoleum.'"

After she expressed concerns about whether there'd also be room for her three children, the “Small Town” singer let her know he had everything worked out.

“He’s like, ‘Well, there’s going to be the top five and then we’re gonna have little areas around it, and then that’s where everyone’s going to get buried,'” she said.

She noted that she asked him if she has to make that commitment right away. “He goes, ‘You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there.'”

The conversation made it appear as though Teddi gave her dad the OK, with Teddi joking to Tamra that she’d have to travel to Indiana to visit her grave. Teddi then added that a stranger gave her an idea for what she'd want written on her tombstone: “Hot girls never die.”

Teddi is John's daughter with his second wife, Victoria Granucci, who he was married to from 1981 to 1989. She was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in October 2022 and recently revealed that it had progressed to stage 4.

