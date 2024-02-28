John Mellencamp, Carlos Santana & more playing Carnegie Hall in honor of Clive Davis

The New York Pops orchestra will honor legendary record executive Clive Davis at its 41st Birthday Gala in April, and many of the artists who've worked with Davis over the years will gather to perform at the event at New York's Carnegie Hall.

John Mellencamp and Carlos Santana are both set to perform, with Santana's “Smooth” collaborator Rob Thomas also on the bill.

Other artists confirmed for the event include Dionne Warwick, Barry Manilow, Toni Braxton, Melissa Manchester, Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Kenny G, Babyface and even "Ghostbusters" singer Ray Parker Jr.

The concert takes place on April 29, with proceeds going to support the orchestra and its music education programs. You can get tickets via CarnegieHall.org or by calling 212-247-7800.

Over his more than 50-year career, Davis worked at Columbia Records, founded Arista Records and later formed the influential LaFace Records, Bad Boy Records and J Records. He's been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has won four Grammys, plus a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to the artists who are performing at the concert, the musicians Davis has worked with include Billy Joel, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Rod Stewart, Barbra Streisand and Aretha Franklin.

