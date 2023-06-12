John Mellencamp cancels sold-out Albany show

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

John Mellencamp is currently on his Live and In Person tour, but one of the shows isn't going on as planned.

The rocker just announced that his sold-out show at The Palace Theatre in Albany, New York, on Tuesday, June 13, has been canceled. No reason for the cancellation was given, and refunds will be given to all ticketholders.

Mellencamp's next show is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York. The tour is set to wrap with a two-night stand, June 26 and 27, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A complete list of dates can be found at Mellencamp.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!