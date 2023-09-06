John Mellencamp to perform at 17th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit

John Mellencamp is one of several artists set to perform at the 17th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit, put on by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival.

The event will take place November 6 at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, with the lineup also featuring Josh Groban, The War And Treaty and Rita Wilson as well as comedians Jon Stewart, Ronny Chieng, Tracy Morgan, Shane Gillis and others.

"I'm thrilled to announce the 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes, an amazing night of hope, healing, and laughter to honor our nation's veterans and their families," said Bob Woodruff, ABC correspondent and cofounder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "The evening will include a fantastic lineup of comedic and musical performances."

In addition to the entertainment, Stand Up For Heroes spotlights the inspiring stories of our nation’s service men and women, raising awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, an organization whose goal is to insure the future of those who serve our nation and their families.

Tickets are on sale now.

