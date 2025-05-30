John Mellencamp’s post about lack of 'Hoosier Hospitality' at NBA playoffs gets response from Pat McAfee

ESPN's Pat McAfee has responded to John Mellencamp's recent Instagram post, in which he seemed to call out McAfee's attempt to hype up the Indianapolis crowd at Game 4 of the NBA playoffs Tuesday between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.

During the game, McAfee called out several famous New York Knicks fans in the crowd, including Spike Lee, Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet, telling the crowd, "Let's send these sons of b****** back to New York with their ears ringing."

Mellencamp said in his post that he was "embarrassed" by McAfee's speech, although he did not mention him by name. He also said the crowd reaction was "poor sportsmanship" and lacked "Hoosier Hospitality."

Well, now McAfee's fighting back.

"What a moment for John Coug yesterday," he said during his show Friday, ripping apart the rocker's actual post.

"I don't know what he thought he was doing with that particular quote tweet," he said. “John, can't tell you how bad everything you did here was - the graphic, the quote, the timing. You're two days late, John. You're two days late, Bub. ... John, shut the f*** up, OK."

"You try and think you're gonna bury me? I don't think so, John. Hey Coug, suck it buddy," he continued. "Hope I get a chance to see you real soon. I think we're probably gonna be in the same place pretty soon. I don't want any of your bullsh**. I don't like you. I know your name, and I don't like you."

It is possible they may see each other at the next playoffs game. The Pacers currently lead the Knicks in the series 3-2, with the next game happening Saturday in Indiana.

