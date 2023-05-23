John Stamos, Mark McGrath to join the Beach Boys for July 4th concerts at The Hollywood Bowl

The Beach Boys will be performing at The Hollywood Bowl on July 2, 3 and 4, and they'll be bringing some pals with them.

John Stamos will join the iconic group for the shows, which are part of the Hollywood Bowl's Fireworks Spectacular. The July 4th show will also feature Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath. Both Stamos and McGrath played with the Beach Boys last summer at LA's Greek Theater.

Stamos, of course, has a longstanding history with the Beach Boys: He first played with them on July 4, 1985 in Philadelphia. He also appeared in some of their videos, including the one for their #1 single "Kokomo," and directed their video for "Hot Fun in the Summertime."

McGrath has also appeared as a guest with the group, most recently on the Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise this past March.

