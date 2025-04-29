Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel & more appear in trailer for documentary, 'Ron Delsener Presents'

Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen are among the A-list rock stars featured in the trailer for the upcoming documentary Ron Delsener Presents, about legendary New York concert promoter Ron Delsener.

Also in the clip are Patti Smith, Paul Simon, Little Steven Van Zandt and Bette Midler, with archival footage featuring clips of Simon & Garfunkel, Cher, Tina Turner, KISS and more.

The film, directed by Sting's son Jake Sumner, gives music fans a behind-the-scenes look at Delsener's 60-year career in live music. He is the man behind such infamous concerts as The Beatles at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Simon & Garfunkel's reunion in Central Park and more.

The movie will open with a weeklong engagement at Quad Cinema in New York City starting May 30, with the 86-year-old Delsener and some special guests taking part in Q&As during the run. It will then hit theaters in select cities nationwide.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

