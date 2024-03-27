Jon Bon Jovi and his son to speak at Tribeca Festival's Tribeca X program

Jon Bon Jovi knows plenty about rock 'n' roll, but it turns out he knows a lot about business, too -- and he's going to share his knowledge during this year's Tribeca Festival in New York City.

The festival, which takes place from June 5 to June 16, includes a two-day program called Tribeca X, focusing on creative marketing and advertising. Jon and his son Jesse Bongiovi will talk to attendees about their highly rated bestselling rosé wine, Hampton Water, and the brand's charitable initiatives.

Other stars participating in Tribeca X include Jenna Lyons and Christy Turlington Burns. For more information, visit tribecafilm.com.

Bon Jovi's new album, Forever, comes out June 7. The documentary Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story streams on Hulu starting April 26.

