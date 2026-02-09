Jon Bon Jovi talks State Farm Super Bowl ad, says Bon Jovi will play more shows in 2027

Jon Bon Jovi walks onto the field before the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks play in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026. (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

In addition to introducing the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, Jon Bon Jovi made a cameo in a State Farm insurance commercial, which featured Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer." Jon says he decided to appear in the ad because it brought him "joy."

Speaking to Billboard, Jon says he feels that State Farm ads are "a part of American pop culture right now," adding, "They're fun, they're funny, they're whimsical. And when they came to me with it, I saw the script and I found joy in it. I just smiled — as simple as that. I couldn't say no to that."

In the ad, Danny McBride and Keegan-Michael Key play two guys who start a company called Halfway There Insurance, whose coverage is vastly inferior to State Farms, as co-star Hailee Steinfeld learns over the course of the spot. At the end, Jon and Jake from State Farm pull up in a car next to Hailee. Jon asks, "Need a lift?" and they drive off.

Jon also tells Billboard about Bon Jovi's upcoming tour — their first since 2022 and their first since he underwent treatment for vocal cord issues. He says the shows will feature "all the obvious hits, in all the right keys we've always performed them."

"I can honestly say there’s nothing in the catalog of the 18 albums that I couldn’t sing ... . It’s locked again," he says of his improved vocal prowess.

For now, there are only 15 dates, and he insists there will "absolutely not" be any additional shows added this year. However, he reveals, "In ’27, based in joy and gratitude and humility, we’ll go out [again]."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.