Joni Mitchell’s 'The Asylum Albums (1976-1980)' to be released in June

Joni Mitchell is once again revisiting her archives for a new collection coming in June.

The Asylum Albums (1976-1980) will feature remastered versions of four albums: 1976's Hejira, 1977's Don Juan's Reckless Daughter, 1979's Mingus and the 1980 double live album Shadows and Light.

Fans are getting the first preview of the set with a remastered version of the Hejira track "Coyote," which is available now via digital outlets.

The collection will feature cover art of a Mitchell landscape painting and include an essay written by lifelong Mitchell fan, Oscar-winner Meryl Streep.

“It’s not just the artifact – music and lyrics – that Joni gives us. Her artistry leaves us, ourselves, changed,” writes Streep. “She has shifted things around inside us. And that’s how artists change the world.”

The Asylum Albums (1976-1980) will be released June 21 in a variety of formats, including digitally, as a five-CD set and as a limited edition six-LP set with only 5,000 copies available. All formats are available for preorder now.

Joni previously released The Asylum Years (1972-1975) in September 2022, which focused on her first four albums with the label. Then in October 2023, she released Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975), featuring never-before-heard demos, performances, and early and alternative versions of songs from three of her albums: 1972's For the Roses, 1974's Court and Spark and 1975's The Hissing Of Summer Lawns.

Joni's Archives series is set to continue with the next installment, Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 4, which will focus on unreleased and live Joni recordings. More info on the set is expected later this year.

