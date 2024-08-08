Joni Mitchell's 'Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)' coming in October

The ongoing archival series of Joni Mitchell albums continues with Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980), due out Oct. 4.

Available as a six-CD, a four-LP or a digital version, the package includes a book with never-before-seen photos and liner notes that include a discussion between Mitchell and filmmaker Cameron Crowe about this five-year period of her career.

You can hear a track from the collection — a live version of "Coyote" from her 1976 album, Hejira, recorded in Montreal in 1975 — now.

The package features early recordings and alternate takes from Joni's albums Hejira, Don Juan's Reckless Daughter and Mingus, plus the 1980 live album Shadows and Light. The first three albums are experimental, jazz-influenced works featuring top jazz and jazz fusion players, including bassist Jaco Pastorius, guitarists Larry Carlton and John McLaughlin, drummer John Guerin, bassist Stanley Clarke, saxophonist Wayne Shorter and jazz icon Charles Mingus.

Among the many live tracks in the collection are songs Mitchell performed during Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue, a legendary tour that ran from 1975 to 1976 and also included Joan Baez and Roger McGuinn, among others. Other live cuts come from her appearances at the Bread & Roses festival in 1978, a 1979 Anti-Nuclear Rally in Washington, D.C., and Joni's 1979 tour.

The tracks include live versions of some of Joni's most popular songs, including "A Case of You," "Help Me," "Free Man In Paris," "Big Yellow Taxi," "Raised on Robbery" and "The Last Time I Saw Richard."

Visit Mitchell's official online store to see the full track listing.

