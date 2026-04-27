Journey apologizes to fans after Stagecoach evacuation

Arnel Pineda (L) and Neal Schon of Journey perform in concert during the "Final Frontier Tour" at Intrust Bank Arena on April 04, 2026 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Journey’s Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have apologized to fans after their planned Stagecoach set on Saturday was canceled following the festival's emergency evacuation due to high winds.

"We want to sincerely apologize to everyone at Stagecoach Festival last night. We were truly looking forward to performing for you," Schon wrote on social media. "The decision to evacuate and cancel the show was not made by us. It was issued and communicated to our team during the emergency situation."

He added, “The safety of our fans, crew, and everyone on site had to come first.”

“We’re deeply sorry we couldn’t take the stage and share that moment with you,” he concluded the post. “We appreciate your support, patience, and the incredible energy you bring every night.”

In a separate post, Cain also offered his apologies. "The high winds were extremely dangerous for all and evacuation was the call," he wrote. "All our fans should know we were waiting and were ready to play."

Journey is in the middle of their Final Frontier Farewell tour. Their next show is Wednesday in Las Vegas. A complete list of dates can be found at Journeymusic.com.

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