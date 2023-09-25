Journey books 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2024

Journey will continue the celebration of their 50th anniversary with a new tour in 2024.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced dates for their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 with special guest Toto. The trek kicks off February 9 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and will wrap April 29 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

"We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto!" Journey guitarist Neil Schon shares. "Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain adds, "Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and Toto. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered."

A Citi card presale begins Tuesday, September 26, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale set for Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates can be found at journeymusic.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.