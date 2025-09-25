Journey to play 2026 Stagecoach festival

Jonathan Cain, Todd Jensen, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, and Journey founder Neal Schon perform during the Journey 50th Anniversary Tour at Moody Center on February 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Journey)

Journey has announced their first show of 2026.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to play the 2026 Stagecoach festival, which will be held April 24-26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Journey is part of the April 25 lineup.

While Stagecoach is predominantly a country festival, it has been branching out in recent years. Other non-country artists on the bill for 2026 include Counting Crows, Bush, Third Eye Blind, Hootie and the Blowfish and The Wallflowers. This year’s headliners include Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone.

Passes for this year's festival go on sale Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. PT. A complete lineup can be found at Stagecoachfestival.com.

In other Journey news ... guitarist Neal Schon was a guest on Wednesday night's finale of America's Got Talent. He joined Richard Goodall, who won AGT during 2024's season 19, for the debut performance of his new song "Long Time Coming."

