Journey’s Jonathan Cain denies he’s saying farewell to the band

Schon first shared a post on X, in which he wrote, "Jonathan Cain announced his farewell to Journey tonight. I'm nowhere near done!" He added, "Journey has so much more life ahead! I'm sure we will have a great tour!"
Schon later followed up the post with a clip of an interview Cain recently did in which he said Journey would be going on a farewell tour in 2026. He said in the interview, "So I'll be saying goodbye to that." Schon then clarified, "We will be touring with Jon all through 26-27 celebrating the music we've created."
The news comes as Cain is getting ready to release a new song, "No One Else," which he says was "was written in honor of Charlie Kirk," the late Turning Point USA founder who was killed in September. The song will benefit TPUSA and is set to drop Oct. 23.
