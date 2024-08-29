Journey’s Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon settle latest legal dispute

It looks like the latest dispute between Journey’s Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon is over.

A rep for Cain announced he and Schon have resolved their legal dispute with regard to appointing an impartial third party to settle any issues pertaining to the management of their touring company, Freedom 2020.

Cain filed a lawsuit in Delaware in July detailing what he claimed was Schon’s overspending, including maxing out a $1 million limit on the company’s American Express credit card and charting private jets, accusations that Schon said were “absolute rubbish.” The suit requested the court appoint a third party to the board of their company to settle their disagreements, and that’s exactly what has now happened.

“Mr. Schon ceded to Mr. Cain’s demand and stipulated to the Court of Chancery’s appointment of a third director of the Company,” the statement from Cain’s rep says. “On August 28, 2024, the Delaware Chancery Court issued an order appointing former Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights as the Custodian.”

The statement notes that Schon is now “prohibited from unilaterally acting on behalf of the Company and all future deadlock between Mr. Cain and Mr. Schon will be broken by the vote of the Custodian.”

“Mr. Cain is elated with the outcome and looks forward to moving beyond this matter so that Journey can continue the band’s 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour,” the statement concludes.

ABC Audio has reached out to Schon’s lawyer for comment.

Schon and Cain have continued to tour together despite the dispute. Journey's Summer Stadium tour with Def Leppard hits San Diego on Friday.

