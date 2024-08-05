Journey’s Jonathan Cain explains reason for lawsuit against bandmate Neal Schon

Journey’s Jonathan Cain is explaining the reason he filed a lawsuit in Delaware against his bandmate Neal Schon over Schon's allegedly excessive spending.

A statement from Cain’s Delaware attorney, Sid Liebesman, says the suit was filed to request the court “appoint a third, independent director to serve on the board of Freedom 2020, Inc., the corporate entity through which Journey primarily conducts the band’s business.”

The statement adds that there have been "growing issues" between Neal and Jon due to them being the sole directors of the company.

“No claims against Neal were asserted in the petition and the only form of relief sought is the appointment of a third director," the statement adds.

Cain’s suit, which was filed July 24, claims Schon has made several financial decisions costing the band money, including maxing out a $1 million limit on the company’s American Express credit card, going over the band’s $1,500-a-night max hotel fee, charting private jets and more. It also claims Schon has stopped attempts to pay off the band's debts.

The court docs describe the issues as "very much [a] public battle between petitioner and respondent and is impacting the band’s reputation throughout the music industry. The band’s actual onstage performance is, at the moment, one of the only aspects of the business that has not suffered.”

Liebesman’s statement notes the hope is that a third party “will provide resolution to the issues between Jon and Neal.” It adds, “None of the parties are seeking any form of damages. It is Jon’s intent for Journey to continue providing great live music throughout the current tour."

This isn’t the first time Cain has sued Schon over money. Back in 2022 he filed a lawsuit over a credit card Cain said Schon opened through their company.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.