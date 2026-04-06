Journey’s Neal Schon responds to press speculation about band’s final tour

Neal Schon of Journey performs in concert during the "Final Frontier Tour" at Moody Center on March 31, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Journey's Neal Schon has addressed fans following a recent Rolling Stone article that looked into the behind-the-scenes drama of their current Final Frontier farewell tour.

The article featured interviews with Schon, Jonathan Cain and singer Arnel Pineda, who revealed he originally didn’t want to do the tour. Pineda said efforts to reach out to the band regarding his feelings were met with silence, so he felt he had no choice but to go on the road. When asked about it, Schon called Pineda's feelings "very confusing" and noted they had all signed contracts for the tour.

Schon has since shared a post on social media, arguing that the article didn't "reflect the full picture" of what was happening ahead of the tour; he also denied pressuring anyone into touring.

"Over the years, Journey has always been about the music and the fans first," Schon wrote. "There’s been some recent press and speculation that doesn’t reflect the full picture. Touring at this level involves many moving parts, and decisions are made collectively with our team, including management, agents, and promoters."

"Like any long-running band, there are moments where people feel the pressure differently," he continued. "I respect that, and I have nothing but appreciation for what everyone brings to the stage."

"For clarity, no one was ever prevented by me from making their own personal decisions," he wrote. "At the same time, we were all advised by our representatives that there are contractual obligations tied to touring that need to be honored."

Finally, Schon noted, "My focus has always been — and remains — delivering the best possible experience for our fans and keeping the music alive."

Journey's Final Frontier farewell tour hits Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Monday. A complete list of dates can be found at JourneyMusic.com.

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