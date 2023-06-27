Journey’s Neal Schon pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Neal Schon is paying tribute to legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen. The Journey guitarist shared a video of him shredding on his EVH Striped Series guitar, which resembles Eddie's red striped guitar, but in white.

"A little tribute to Ed. It was so amazing to be on Van Halen's 1st tour with him," Schon writes in the Instagram post, referring to Journey's 1978 tour, which featured Van Halen as openers. "I watched him annihilate every single night and was grateful I didn't have to follow him."

Journey doesn’t currently have any tours on the books but they do have one show scheduled for July 1 in Provo, Utah. They wrapped their 50th anniversary Freedom tour in April.

