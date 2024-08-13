Journey’s Neal Schon calls Jonathan Cain’s allegations “slanderous,” plans to fight them in court

Journey’s Neal Schon is once again speaking out against his bandmate Jonathan Cain after Cain filed a lawsuit detailing what he claims is Schon’s overspending.

"I find Cain's slanderous allegations are very disruptive and damaging with intent to try to harm me, the band, crew, promoter and the tour," he writes on Facebook. "Truly disturbing to hear of Mr Cains filing in the middle of Journey's very successful Stadium Tour with our good friends Def Leppard."

He accuses Schon of creating “a very hostile work environment” for himself and their fellow bandmates, maintaining "the allegations are false and I intend to prove it in court."

"My focus is, as it always has been, and will be, the music and fans since when I began Journey in 1972,” he says. “51 years now for me, I will continue to always do what’s right for Journey in protecting and making good decisions for the band, crew, music and fans. I will let the music do the talking.”

Cain filed a lawsuit against Schon on July 24, detailing what he claimed was Schon’s overspending, although in a statement he insisted the aim of the suit was to get the court to appoint a third, independent director to serve on the band’s Freedom 2020 board in order to deal with “growing issues” between him and Schon.

Schon previously responded to the allegations via social media, calling them "absolute rubbish."

In the meantime, Schon and Cain are currently sharing a stage on Journey's Summer Stadium tour with Def Leppard. The tour hits Houston on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at journeymusic.com.

