Judas Priest debuts latest Invincible Shield track, “The Serpent and the King”

Judas Priest has dropped yet another track from their upcoming album Invincible Shield, which drops March 8. The latest is the song "The Serpent and the King," described as "the most fist pumping track on the album."

You can listen to "The Serpent and the King" via digital outlets and on YouTube.

This is the fourth single Priest has released from Invincible Shield. They launched the album with "Panic Attack," followed by "Trial By Fire" and "Crown Of Horns."

Invincible Shield, Priest's first since 2018's Firepower, is available for preorder now.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set hit the road in support of Invincible Shield in March. They kick off a U.K. and European tour in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 11 and will bring the tour to the U.S. starting April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.