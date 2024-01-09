Judas Priest drops video for 'Invincible Shield' single “Panic Attack”

Judas Priest just dropped the video for "Panic Attack," the first single from their upcoming album Invincible Shield, which is due out March 8.

The clip features performance footage from the band's gig at October's Power Trip Festival in Indio, California. It was during the festival that Judas Priest first surprised fans with the news about Invincible Shield, the band's first new album since 2018's Firepower.

Invincible Shield is available for preorder now.

Following the album's release, Judas Priest will kick off a U.K. and European tour starting in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 11. They launch a U.S. tour on April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

