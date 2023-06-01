Judas Priest has finished recording next album

It sounds like Judas Priest has a reason to get excited. In an interview with My Planet Rocks with Ian Danter, guitarist Richie Faulkner revealed that the band has finished recording what will be their 19th studio album.

"I think, if I'm not mistaken, I think we've finished tracking," Faulkner said. "We've got to mix it, we've got to master it and then we've got to manufacture the thing. It's actually got to physically be made." He adds, "The vocals were the last thing we needed to do and I think Rob's (Halford) done them."

And if that didn’t already get fans pumped, Faulkner shares, “It’s sounding fantastic. It’s sounding great.”

He admits, “Obviously I’m gonna say that, but if it didn’t sound great, we wouldn’t be bothering. You’ve gotta do something that we think is better than the last one, so to speak. And if it wasn’t, Priest don’t need to do that.”

Judas Priest released their last album, Firepower, in March 2018. Four years later, in 2022, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

So far a title and release date for the album have not been announced.

