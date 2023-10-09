Judas Priest announces new album, 'Invincible Shield'

Epic Records

By Jill Lances

Judas Priest has new music to share.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers revealed during their Saturday set at Power Trip in Indio, California, that they'll be releasing a new album, Invincible Shield, on March 8. The first single, "Panic Attack," drops Friday, October 13.

Invincible Shield is available for preorder now.

The album comes out just a few days ahead of Judas Priest's planned U.K. and European tour. The tour kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland on March 11, wrapping April 8 in Paris, France. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!