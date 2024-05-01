Julien's Auctions to display guitars from John Lennon, Randy Bachman at new Nashville exhibition

Guitars from artists like John Lennon, Randy Bachman, Bob Dylan and more are part of Julien’s Auctions upcoming Music Icons auction, and now fans in Nashville will have a chance to see those items before they go on the auction block.

Julien's just announced a special Music Icons exhibition, running from May 15 to May 18 at Nashville’s Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.

Items on display will include Lennon's lost 1965 Framus 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar, which he used during the recording of the Help! album and film; a 1965 Fender Telecaster played by Dylan and Robbie Robertson; Bachman's 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard, known as the "American Woman" guitar; and Mark Knopfler's 1987 Gibson Chet Atkins Country Gentleman guitar.

“Julien’s is thrilled to be back in Nashville to host this incredible exhibition of some of the greatest guitars in all of rock history at the world-class Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum,” David Goodman, CEO of Julien’s Auctions, shares. “This event welcomes enthusiasts and collectors to discover Rock and Roll’s musical heritage through these pieces of music history ahead of their auction in May."

The Music Icons auction is happening Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, live at the Hard Rock Café in New York. There will also be a special exhibition to view the items at the Hard Rock May 22-28. More info can be found at juliensauctions.com.

