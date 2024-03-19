Kansas adds third and final leg to their 50th anniversary tour

Kansas isn’t ready to stop celebrating their 50th anniversary.

The band just announced the third and final leg of their Another Fork in The Road 50th anniversary tour, with 23 new dates kicking off September 24 in Thousand Oaks, California, and wrapping December 11 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“This tour has already been incredibly special for the band,” Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams shares. “The 50th Anniversary Tour started in 2023, which commemorates Kansas' first year as a band. It is continuing in 2024, which commemorates the release of the first Kansas album.”

Various ticket presales begin Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m.

The current leg of the Kansas tour is set to hit Salina, Kansas, for a two-night stand on March 22 and 23. A complete list of tour dates can be found at kansasband.com.

