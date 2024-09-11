Kansas announces new bassist following Billy Greer’s retirement

Kansas has announced a replacement for their bassist and co-lead vocalist Billy Greer, who recently announced his retirement after close to 40 years with the band.

The rockers announced on social media that Dan McGowan, who has already filled in for Greer at shows in 2024, will be taking on the gig full time.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining KANSAS,” McGowan shares. “I am also deeply aware of the gigantic shoes that I will be filling … I want the fans to know that I love the music of KANSAS, and I hold it in highest reverence.”

He adds, “I am committed to doing justice to the band’s incredible legacy, and I am so grateful for this unbelievable opportunity!”

McGowan’s resume includes being the singer and guitarist for the progressive rock band The Tea Club, who are set to release their sixth album this year. He also played with Kansas keyboardist Tom Brislin in his band Gold Rotation.

Greer has been a member of Kansas since 1985 and appeared on seven of the band’s studio albums.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.