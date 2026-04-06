Kansas reacts to 'SNL's' ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ sketch

(l-r) Kenan Thompson, host Jack Black, Andrew Dismukes, Tommy Brennan, and James Austin Johnson during the “Husbands” sketch on Saturday, April 4, 2026 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Kansas' iconic hit "Carry On Wayward Son" was featured on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the band has reacted to the sketch.

In the segment, "Husbands," a group of female friends are hanging out in a kitchen when they note it's the first time all their husbands are joining them for the get together. As they wonder if the husbands are okay hanging out without them, the camera cuts to all the men in the den struggling to start a conversation.

Things eventually change when host Jack Black begins singing “Carry On Wayward Son," and the men chime in and sing along. The husbands, which include Kenan Thompson, Andrew Dismukes, Tommy Brennan and James Austin Johnson, get so into it that in the end, they rip off their clothes to reveal they're wearing rock and roll jumpsuits underneath.

Well, it seems the real Kansas was a bit jealous of their looks. The group shared the video on Facebook, commenting, "Where do we get those jumpsuits Jack Black and Kenan Thompson?"

"Carry On Wayward Son" appeared on Kansas' 1976 album, Leftoverture, and peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100. It went on to become a signature tune for the band.

Kansas is set to play Cleveland on Thursday. A complete list of shows can be found at KansasBand.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.