Kansas’ Richard Williams on band’s 50th anniversary tour: It’s “a celebration of the entire career”

Kansas kicks off their 50th anniversary tour on June 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and guitarist and founding member Richard Williams is certainly excited to be celebrating such a big milestone.

“Fifty, it's a big number, it's half a century,” Williams tells ABC Audio. “Suddenly there's like a 'whoa' moment that's, like, 'Wow, 50 years, that's a lot.'” He described the tour as "a celebration of the entire career."

Williams says when Kansas first got together, their biggest dream was simply “to record an album and then get it played on the radio if we were lucky,” and then possibly get to open for some big national acts.

“We couldn't imagine dreaming beyond that,” he says. “You know, the world stage and being a headlining act and continuing to make records and all that was so distant that it wasn't even a thought. That wasn't a dream. ... the last 49 years have been all gravy.”

And at 73, Williams has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. He insists fans shouldn’t expect to hear news of a retirement tour, noting, “What’s the point, unless it’s a money grab.”

Williams adds, "It's really more a matter of how long can I do it. According to my doctors, I'm in great shape. Barring, you know, illness or death, I'm here. I'm going to be doing this until I can't."

Kansas currently has dates confirmed through January 28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A complete tour schedule can be found at kansasband.com.

