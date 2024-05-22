Kate Hudson on marrying The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson: “I didn't question it for a second”

Kate Hudson has no regrets about marrying The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson when she was only 21.

The pair married in 2000, were together for seven years and welcomed a son, Ryder, before divorcing in 2007. And despite the marriage ending, she doesn't second-guess her decision to get hitched.

"I didn't question it for a second," Kate shared during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "We were so connected. And Chris taught me so much about love and connection. It was just a wonderfully passionate relationship."

Kate also noted the marriage was “not a mistake,” sharing, "I look back at my entire life at this point, and I’m like, I actually feel like I might have gotten it right.”

She describes the marriage as a source of stability during a crazy time in her career.

“So when I met Chris, it's like when my career is taking off," she said. "It was also a time that could have been a whirlwind and instead I was in this very grounding, loving relationship."

"At the end of the day, I believe you love someone — if you loved them once, you really love them in some way forever," she concluded. "Even if you can't stand them, if you really loved them, if it was pure ... you'll love them through anything. Maybe not romantically, but that will always, always be there."

