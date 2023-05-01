Keith Richards makes surprise appearance at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday bash

Keith Richards made a surprise appearance at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles over the weekend. Rolling Stone reports that Richards joined the birthday boy Sunday night for a performance of Waylon Jennings' "We Had It All" and Billy Joe Shaver's "Live Forever."

"I’d like to thank Willie for inviting me to this party,” Richards told the crowd.

The two-night Nelson birthday party, Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, featured a lineup that included Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Warren Haynes, Sheryl Crow and Snoop Dogg.

Saturday's show, according Variety, featured a whole host of highlights, including: Young and Stills teaming up with Promise of the Real for "Long May You Run" and "For What It's Worth"; Willie and Young, along with Lukas and Micah Nelson, performing "Are There Any More Real Cowboys"; Haynes performing the Allman Brothers Band classic "Midnight Rider"; and Rosanne Cash and Kris Kristofferson performing "Lovin' Her Was Easier (Than Anything I'll Ever Do Again)."

Both nights featured a "Happy Birthday" serenade to the singing legend. As for his actual birthday, Willie shared on social media, "I was born before midnight on the 29th but it didn't get registered in the county courthouse until the next day, the 30th. So, it went out officially as the 30th. So I just do both days."

