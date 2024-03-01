Keith Richards releases cover of “I’m Waiting for the Man” in honor of Lou Reed’s birthday

Keith Richards is paying tribute to the late Lou Reed on what would have been the rocker's 82nd birthday.

The Rolling Stones guitarist has just shared a cover of "I'm Waiting for the Man," a track he recorded for the upcoming compilation The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed. It will be available on vinyl exclusively at independent retailers for Record Store Day on April 20, with the CD and digital release happening the same day.

"To me, Lou stood out," Richards shared. "The real deal! Something important to American music and to ALL MUSIC! I miss him and his dog."

You can listen to "I'm Waiting for the Man" now via digital outlets and watch the video on YouTube.

In addition to Richards, The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed features covers by such artists as Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Rickie Lee Jones, Rufus Wainwright, Lucinda Williams and Rosanne Cash.

"I'm Waiting for the Man," written by Reed, was released by his band Velvet Underground in 1967. It appeared on their debut album, The Velvet Underground & Nico.

Here is the track list for The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed:

"I'm Waiting for the Man" - Keith Richards

"I Can't Stand It" - Maxim Ludwig & Angel Olsen

"Perfect Day" - Rufus Wainwright

"I'm So Free" - Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

"Sally Can't Dance" - Bobby Rush

"Walk on the Wild Side" - Rickie Lee Jones

"I Love You, Suzanne" - The Afghan Whigs

"Coney Island Baby" - Mary Gauthier

"Legendary Hearts" - Lucinda Williams

"New Sensations" - Automatic

"Magician" - Rosanne Cash

"The Power of the Heart" - Brogan Bentley

