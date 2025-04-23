Kenney Jones gives update about new Faces music

Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood have been teasing new music from their '70s group Faces for a while now, and their bandmate Kenney Jones has shared an update on their progress.

In an interview with the U.K. outlet The Telegraph, Jones reveals that the trio has recorded "about 11 tracks" for a possible album.

"Not all of them are going to be right," he said. "But most of them are good."

Jones didn’t narrow down a time frame for when that album may finally come out, noting Stewart and Wood's busy schedules have gotten in the way.

"I can't see it coming out this year," he shared. "But I can see it coming out next year. Everyone's doing different things. We do little snippets [of recording] here and there. Then all of a sudden, [The Rolling Stones] are out [on tour] again, Rod's out again."

Both Stewart and Wood talked about new Faces music last year. In February, Rod told Vulture he had some songs that were written and not released. He added that he had sent them to Wood, telling him, "This is stuff we've recorded with my band, maybe the Faces would like to do it instead?"

Then in November, Wood talked about Faces with BBC Radio's Front Row, sharing, "We're making some continued developments of music we made back in the day. ... It still sounds as no time has gone by."

If Faces does finally release a new album, it would be their first album since 1973's Ooh La La.

