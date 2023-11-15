The Kinks’ Ray Davies teases new music

It's been 30 years since The Kinks released a new album, but it sounds like fans shouldn't rule out the possibility of new music in the future.

In a new interview with NME, Ray Davies reveals he's been recording "home demos" with his bandmates — brother Dave Davies and drummer Mick Avery — since the '90s, and they may one day see the light of day.

“We’ve got loads of songs there in pieces,” he says, with Avery describing them as “punchy” rock tunes and “mid-tempo rock ballads.”

Ray says in total, there are about 20 songs, but it doesn't sound like he knows when they'll come out.

“There are about two or three songs I want to finish,” he shares, “and when they’re finished, I’ll put the whole thing together.”

In the meantime, Kinks fans can enjoy experiencing their classic catalog with the upcoming release of The Journey – Part 2 on November 17. The set features songs handpicked by the trio, including some B-sides and album tracks. It is available for preorder now.

