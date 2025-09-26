KISS’ Ace Frehley cancels concert appearance after injuring himself in a fall

Ace Frehley performs in concert at Haute Spot Event Venue on July 13, 2023 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

KISS founding member Ace Frehley has canceled a Friday concert appearance in California after injuring himself in a fall.

"Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital," read a post on the guitarist's social media pages. "He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time."

“As a result, he is forced (to) cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th,” the post continues.

Frehley’s page encourages fans to go to the show anyway and check out Quiet Riot and Vixen, who are also on the bill.

The post also gave fans an update on what Ace has been up to, noting he “looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4.”

Origins Vol. 2 is a covers album that was released in 2020. Origins Vol. 3 is expected out sometime in 2025, although no release date has been revealed.

Frehley's next scheduled concert is Oct. 11 in Decatur, Illinois. A complete list of dates can be found at AceFreheley.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.