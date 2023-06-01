KISS adds more dates to their End of the Road Tour

ABC/Tsuni

By Jill Lances

KISS fans now have more chances to see the band before they say goodbye to the road for good.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just added some more shows to their End of the Road Tour: October 19 in Cincinnati and October 22 in Cleveland.

A presale for the KISS Army begins Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale happening Friday, June 9, 10 a.m. local time.

KISS is getting ready to kick off the U.K./European leg of their End of the Road Tour on June 5 in Birmingham, England. The tour is set to wrap for good on December 1 and 2 at New York's Madison Square Garden. A complete list of KISS dates can be found at kissonline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!