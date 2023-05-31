KISS bringing End of the Road Tour to the Middle East

ABC/Donna Svennevik

By Jill Lances

KISS has added one more show to their End of the Road Tour. The rockers just announced they're headed to the Middle East, headlining a one-night-only show on Friday, October 13, at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena.

A KISS fan presale will kick off June 5 at 10 a.m. GST, with a general on-sale happening Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m. GST. More information about tickets can be found at coca-cola-arena.com.

KISS kicks off the U.K./European leg of their End of the Road Tour on June 5 in Birmingham, England. The tour is set to wrap for good on December 1 and 2 at New York's Madison Square Garden. A complete list of KISS dates can be found at kissonline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!