KISS cancels Toronto show as Paul Stanley recovers from the flu

KISS has canceled another concert, revealing that lead singer Paul Stanley is sick with the flu.

The rocker took to Instagram to announce the cancellation of their show Wednesday, November 22, at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. The news comes one day after they canceled their concert at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre.

"I've done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2 hour celebration we planned but this flu has made it impossible," Stanley shares on Instagram, alongside a picture of him in bed with an IV. He adds that he and the rest of the band are disappointed in having to cancel, and sent along their "deepest apologies."

With the tour winding down, neither show will be rescheduled, and refunds will be available to all ticket holders.

KISS is next scheduled to play Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday, November 24. They'll wrap the tour with two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2. For those who can't make it to the final night, it will be available to stream live worldwide exclusively on PPV.COM starting at 8 p.m. ET.

