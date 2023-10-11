KISS cancels upcoming End of the Road tour stop in Dubai

KISS is playing one less show on their End of the Road tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were supposed to headline Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Friday, October 13, but according to a message on the venue's website, the show has been canceled.

“KISS has today confirmed that they have cancelled their show due to unforeseen circumstances and will be releasing more information imminently,” read the post. “We share the KISS Army and regional rock fans’ disappointment and wish the band members all the best.”

Fans with tickets will receive immediate refunds.

The show was supposed to be the band's final concert in Dubai. Up next, they will kick off the final leg of their tour on October 19 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The tour ends with two shows at New York's Madison Square Garden, December 1 and 2. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

