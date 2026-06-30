KISS celebrating 50th anniversary of iconic Anaheim show with first official release of performance

KISS is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of their historic concerts, releasing it for the first time as a live album.

The band will release KISS Destroys Anaheim '76 on Aug. 21. It's a recording of their Aug. 20, 1976, Anaheim Stadium show on their The Spirit Of '76 Tour, aka the Destroyer Tour.

The show had KISS playing in front of over 42,000 fans, their largest audience to date. The recording, taken from the original multitrack tapes, features performances of such iconic KISS tracks as “Detroit Rock City,” “Strutter,” “Black Diamond,” “Rock and Roll All Nite” and more.

Members of the KISS Army are getting a bonus from the band. They can now access exclusive material in connection with the announcement, including soundbites from Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley sharing their memories of the show.

KISS Destroys Anaheim '76 will be released in a variety of formats, including CD, two-LP black vinyl, two-LP picture disc, two-LP color vinyl and digitally. The band has also launched a new merch line in connection with the release.

The album is available for preorder now.

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