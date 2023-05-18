KISS celebrating 30th anniversary of 'Alive III' with new vinyl reissue

By Jill Lances

KISS is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Alive III with a new vinyl release set to come out June 2.

Alive III was the first live album from the band during their non-makeup era. It captures performances from the November 1992 "Revenge" tour shows in Detroit, Cleveland and Indianapolis. It was certified Gold by the RIAA in 1994.

The limited-edition 30th anniversary set is being released in a variety of formats, including an already sold-out deluxe anniversary edition, which was limited to only 500 copies. It included two picture discs with a die-cut cover, along with new picture sleeves featuring unreleased tour photos and a King of Live T-shirt.

There's also a premium two-LP colored vinyl version pressed on yellow and orange pyro vinyl, which can be purchased with the King of Live T-shirt. Only 2,500 copies of this version are being made available worldwide. It is available for preorder now.

