KISS charity sweepstakes includes ride on private jet with the band

KISS is getting closer to saying goodbye to the road, and if you haven't already snagged tickets to one of their End of the Road tour shows, now's your chance.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have just launched a new charity sweepstakes in which the winner and a guest will win a VIP experience to KISS’ Indianapolis concert on Saturday, November 25. The prize comes with access to the crew pit, where they'll watch the show; a preshow soundcheck; and a Q&A. After the show, the winner will get to hang with the band as they fly on their legendary KISS private jet to their next show.

The winner will also be the personal guest of the band's manager, Doc McGhee, and get a photo with the band before they take the stage. They'll also be able to take photos with the rockers' instruments, get a signed KISS 2023 tour poster and have the opportunity to hang at the KISS Army Captain's Lounge.

To enter the contest, fans need to make a donation at fandiem.com; proceeds from the sweepstakes benefit Children of the Rainforest. More info can be found at fandiem.com.

KISS' End of the Road tour hits St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 25. They say goodbye to the road for good with shows at New York's Madison Square Garden, December 1 and 2. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

