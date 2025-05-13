KISS fan who paid over $12,000 to be Gene Simmons' roadie says it was ‘absolutely’ worth it

Back in March, KISS' Gene Simmons offered fans the chance to be his roadie for the day — for $12,495. Although some folks thought that price was a bit outrageous, the guy who shelled out the money has no regrets.

"This is what I chose to spend my money on," retired corrections officer Dwayne Rosado, who purchased the package, tells The New York Times.

Rosado got to be Simmons' roadie for a May show at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey. Rosado, who's been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, bought the VIP package as a gift for himself and his 13-year-old son, Zach, who is also a KISS fan.

"You only live once, and I want to experience life," Rosado shares. "I’m not going to die with a lot of money. I’m going to die happy."

The package allowed Rosado and his son to become members of the Gene Simmons Band crew for the entire day. They also got to hang out with Simmons in his dressing room and were introduced to the crowd by the rocker.

"It felt awkward, because I have a whole crowd in front of me, and all I wanted to do is hug him," Rosado says. "I didn’t care about anything else that was going on."

Rosado says the $12,495 price tag was "absolutely" worth it.

"Nothing can beat tonight,” he adds. "It’s cemented in Kisstory now, because it’s going to be on YouTube and everything else. So I’ll get to look back and see that moment forever."

